Live IPL Streaming Cricket, DC vs SRH: Watch Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad live IPL match online

Live Streaming Cricket, Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020:

When is Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020?

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC), high on confidence after two wins on the trot, will be up against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the only team without a point, in the 11th match of the IPL on Tuesday. While DC will aim for a hat-trick of wins, the David Warner-captained SRH would aim to register their first win of the season, having lost two of their previous outings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In their first game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), which went into the Super Over, Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada ensured a win for DC before they comprehensively defeated a star-studded Chennai Super Kings in the next match. In batting, the DC top-order comprising Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will look to lay the foundation of a big total. While Shaw looks in good nick with the willow, Dhawan is dish out something special. Here you can find all the details of when and where to watch DC vs SRH Live Streaming IPL online and on Television.

Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match will take place on September 29 (Tuesday).

When will Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match start?

Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match being played?

Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match Today?

You can watch Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match?

Delhi Capitals Squad: Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad:David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad

