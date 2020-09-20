Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, Live Streaming Cricket: Watch DC vs KXIP Live Match Online Disney+ Hotstar JIO TV

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, Live Streaming Cricket

After a blockbuster start to the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League which saw MS Dhoni 's Chennai Super Kings trump Rohit Sharma 's Mumbai Indians for the first time in six matches between the two sides, Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab lock horns in the second match of the season. The Capitals reached the play-offs in the previous edition of the tournament and will be aiming to go a step ahead in the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, while a rejuvenated KXIP, under their new captain KL Rahul , will be aiming to improve on their performances from the 2019 season when they finished sixth. A major focus will also be on Ravichandran Ashwin, who will play for the DC for the first time against his old side, and is expected to lead the side's spin attack. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, Live Streaming Cricket. You can watch DC vs KXIP Live Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar and TV Telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming Cricket, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020:

When is Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020?

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match will take place on September 20 (Sunday).

When will Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match start?

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match being played?

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match is being played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match Today?

You can watch Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match?

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Keemo Paul

Kings XI Punjab Squad: Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Ishan Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi

