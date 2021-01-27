Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Bihar vs Rajasthan: Watch BIH vs RAJ quarterfinal

Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Bihar vs Rajasthan: Watch BIH vs RAJ quarterfinal live

Missing live cricket action? Find full details on when and where to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Streaming Cricket Bihar vs Rajasthan 4th Quarterfinal live on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Get all the details like Bihar vs Rajasthan live, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live, live streaming cricket, BIH vs RAJ live streaming, live streaming SMAT, SMAT Live streaming, hotstar live streaming, star sports live streaming, Bihar vs Rajasthan live online, Bihar vs Rajasthan live streaming online, live streaming cricket, 4th quarterfinal live, syed mushtaq ali trophy live cricket streaming on indiatvsports.

The action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy returns in the fourth quarterfinal of the tournament. Bihar, led by Ashutosh Aman, will take on the Rajasthan side, headed by Ashok Menaria, for a berth in the semifinal of the tournament. The winner of the match will lock horns with Tamil Nadu in the first semi-final on Friday.

Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Bihar vs Rajasthan: Watch BIH vs RAJ quarterfinal live

When will Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Bihar vs Rajasthan begin?

Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Bihar vs Rajasthan will start at 07:00 PM.

When is the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Bihar vs Rajasthan?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Bihar vs Rajasthan will take place on January 27. (Wednesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Bihar vs Rajasthan?

You can watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Bihar vs Rajasthan live cricket streaming match on Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Bihar vs Rajasthan?

You can watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Bihar vs Rajasthan will be aired on Star Sports 1 HD.

What are the squads for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Bihar vs Rajasthan?

Bihar squad: Vikash Yadav (wk), Ashutosh Aman (c), Mangal Mahrour, Shasheem Rathour, Babul Kumar, S Gani, MD Rahmatullah, Akash Raj, Anuj Raj, Samar Quadri, Mohit Kumar, Vikash Ranjan, Yashasvi Rishav, Sachin Kumar, Amod Yadav, Harsh Raj, Shashi Anand, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Suraj Kashyap, Rahul Kumar, Vikash Patel, Apurva Anand, Mohit Kumar

Rajasthan squad: Bharat Sharma (wk), Ashok Menaria (c), Ankit Lamba, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh, Chandrapal Singh, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Akash Singh, Rajat Choudhary