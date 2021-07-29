Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV LIVE Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I: Live Updates from Colombo

Live Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I: Follow Live Updates from Colombo

Just a day after the second T20 International, Sri Lanka and India square off against each other in the third and final match of the series on Thursday. A makeshift India squad, marred by the COVID case in its contingent, suffered a four-wicket loss on Wednesday to pull the T20I rubber to its decider. The Shikhar Dhawan -led side on Wednesday looked off-balance as they failed to defend a 132-run total at the R Premadasa Stadium. Riding on Dhananjaya de Silva 's 40 off 34 deliveries, hosts Sri Lanka pocketed the match with two deliveries to spare and levelled the series. All to play for in the series final as Dhawan and Rahul Dravid look to end their Sri Lanka assignment on a positive note. Here, you can find ball-by-ball coverage of Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I Live.

SL vs IND Preview: With nine players unavailable after all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive, the Indian camp was left with no option but to pin its hopes on a makeshift playing XI in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side played only five batsmen and included six specialist bowlers in the set-up only to suffer a four-wicket defeat against the hosts at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Dhawan and coach Rahul Dravid could possibly hand the debut cap to another young player as India look to end their Sri Lanka assignment on a high. With the series locked at 1-1, the final T20I between India and Sri Lanka is expected to be a cracking affair. [READ FULL PREVIEW]