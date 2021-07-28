LIVE Cricket Score SL vs IND, 2nd T20I: Follow LIVE Updates from Colombo
SL vs IND Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second T20I game of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After a day's delay, owing to Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya testing positive for coronavirus, which forced the postponement of the second T20I, cricket action returns for Indian fans. Eight players had come in contact with Krunal, the names still officially undisclosed, but it has been confirmed that neither of them will be part of the remaining games. India, who had taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a comfortable 38-run win in Colombo on Monday, will now have to field an entirely different XI for the 2nd game. For Sri Lanka, the T20 series is a tougher test than the ODIs as they don't have enforcers, who can take the game away with consistent big hits. Can India's new XI continue the momentum to wrap up the series or will Sri Lanka bounce back to force a decider?