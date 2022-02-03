Thursday, February 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • 34 States in the country are recording a decline in cases and positivity rate: Ministry of Health on COVID19 situation
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. LIVE Score South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19 7th Place Playoff Latest Match Updates

LIVE Score South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19 7th Place Playoff Latest Match Updates

South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Latest Scorecard, Commentary, Highlights and Latest News from South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. 

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Antigua Published on: February 03, 2022 18:44 IST
File Photo Bangladesh U19 team
Image Source : TWITTER/ @CRICKETWORLDCUP

File Photo Bangladesh U19 team

LIVE Score South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19 7th Place Playoff Latest Match Updates

Match Details

South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19, 7th Place Playoff 

Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua
6:30 PM IST

Write a comment

Budget 2022
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News