Live Cricket Score, Match 16, RCB vs RR: Follow Live score and updates from Mumbai

Hoping to keep up the momentum, a confident Royal Challengers Bangalore camp will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. AB de Villiers and new recruit Glenn Maxwell have been the standout performers for the Bangalore-based outfit that has registered a hat-trick of wins this season.

RCB captain Virat Kohli will also be aiming to bat long and get a big score to help the franchise consolidate its position at the top. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will be looking to conceal their flaws. Royals skipper Sanju Samson got off to a great start with a ton but threw his wickets away in further games. Jos Buttler and David Miller will also look to impress with the willow. In absence of names like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman will have to step up and bolster a weakened Royals bowling attack.

RCB vs RR, Match 16: Off to the best possible start with three wins on the trot, a confident Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Thursday. Both sides have endured contrasting campaigns so far. RCB head into the game after three morale-boosting victories. On the other hand, the Royals have managed to win only one of their three fixtures.

The Royals have struggled to perform as a cohesive batting unit. While Samson led the team to within touching distance of victory with his sensational century against Punjab Kings, it was the South African duo of David Miller and Chris Morris that pulled off a win against the Delhi Capitals. [FULL PREVIEW]