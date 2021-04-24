Live Cricket Score, Match 18, RR vs KKR: Follow Live score and updates from Mumbai

Image Source : INDIA TV Match 18, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Follow Live score and updates from Mumbai

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Match 18. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Online. Two teams in dire need of a win, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, will lock horns in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League. Languishing at the bottom of the table with just two points, both the sides would be looking to inch towards the upper half and keep their play-off dream alive. Royals, led by new skipper Sanju Samson, almost crossed the line in their season opener against Punjab Kings.

The Royals defeated Delhi Capitals in their second before inflicting back-to-back defeats. Skipper Samson, who scored 119 in the first game before registering scores of 4, 1, and 21, will eye consistency to turn things around for his side. Royals will also miss the services of Jofra Archer, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. Kolkata also had a similar tale. The Eoin Morgan-led side started off their IPL 2021 campaign with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad but suffered defeats in their next three. Hoping to get their campaign back on track, KKR would look to trounce bottom-placed Royals at the Wankhede.

Bolstered by Pat Cummins' late blitz against Chennai Super Kings, a pumped-up Kolkata Knight Riders will finally look to bring their campaign back on track after a hat-trick of defeats when they face a beleaguered Rajasthan Royals in their IPL clash here on Saturday.

Big on paper, KKR, led by England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, have so far failed to come together as a unit and slipped to sixth in the table after starting the tournament on a high against Sunrisers Hyderabad. [FULL PREVIEW]