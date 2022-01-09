Live Score New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 Live Match Updates from Christchurch 

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Will Young and Tom Latham of New Zealand walk out to bat during day one of the Second Test

After a crushing defeat in the first Test against Bangladesh, New Zealand bounced back in style in the ongoing second Test in Christchurch. New Zealand skipper's 186* alongside the rock-solid support of Devon Conway at 99*, the Kiwis nearly conquered the first day at Hagley Oval. Latham lost the toss for the sixth time while standing in as captain for Kane Williamson and had to bat on a disconcertingly green pitch at Hagley Oval. By stumps he was 186 not out and with the help of a half-century to Will Young and Devon Conway, who faced a nervous night on 99 not out, New Zealand was 349-1.