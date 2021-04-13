Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 Match 5, KKR vs MI: Follow Live score and updates from Chennai

Image Source : INDIA TV Live Cricket Score, Match 5, KKR vs MI: Follow Live score and updates from Chennai

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth match of the 14th season, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians on indiatvnews.com. Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders begin round 2 of the league stage. The two former champions of the tournament, comprising some of the big T20 names, yet their long-standing rivalry has been a lopsided affair. The defending champions have a 21-6 win-loss record against Kolkata, which includes nine wins in their last 10 encounters. However, a confident start to their campaign this season will prove handy when they take on the five-time IPL winners, who like in the past nine seasons, have lost their season opener. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Online.

KKR vs MI, Match 5: Fresh from their clinical display against Sunrisers Hyderabad, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to set the record straight against nemesis Mumbai Indians in their second IPL match on Tuesday. Having missed the last two playoffs, KKR looked a completely different unit, in the manner in which they defeated SRH by 10 runs in their IPL opener here on Sunday.