Ireland U19 vs Uganda U19 LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Latest Scorecard, Commentary, Highlights and Latest News from Ireland U19 vs Uganda U19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Georgetown Updated on: January 15, 2022 18:36 IST
File photo of Ireland U19 team
ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Ireland U19 vs Uganda U19 Live Match Updates IRE U19 v UGA U19 

Match Details 

Ireland U19 vs Uganda U19

5th Match, Group B
Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown

Squads

Uganda U19 Squad: Ronald Lutaaya, Ronald Omara, Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Pascal Murungi(w/c), Cyrus Kakuru, Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Matthew Musinguzi, Edwin Nuwagaba, Munir Ismail, Juma Miyaji, Ronald Opio, Akram Nsubuga, Christopher Kidega

Ireland U19 Squad: David Vincent, Liam Doherty, Jack Dickson, Tim Tector(c), Joshua Cox(w), Scott MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Muzamil Sherzad, Luke Whelan, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Daniel Forkin, Diarmuid Burke, Philippus le Roux, Reuben Wilson

 

