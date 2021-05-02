Live Score IPL 2021 RR vs SRH: Live Updates from Delhi
RR vs SRH Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2021 Match 28 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on indiatvnews.com. The Sunrisers Hyderabad announced a change in captaincy on Saturday, with Kane Williamson being named the new skipper of the side. In an official statement, the SRH also said that there will be changes in the overseas players' combination, fuelling speculations on whether the underperforming former captain David Warner will be dropped from the side. The RR, meanwhile, are seventh in the league table and both sides will be aiming to revive their fortunes when they meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Here, you can follow live ball-by-ball updates and Live Score IPL 2021 RR vs SRH on indiatvnews.com.
Live Score IPL 2021 RR vs SRH: Live Updates from Delhi