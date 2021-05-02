Live Cricket Score, Match 29, PBKS vs DC: Follow Live score and updates from Ahmedabad

Live Score IPL 2021 PBKS vs DC: Live Updates from Ahmedabad
IPL 2021 PBKS vs DC Live Online: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2021 Match 29 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals on indiatvnews.com. Eyeing to consolidate position in the upper half, Delhi Capitals take on a revived Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Delhi outfit will rely on its strong top-order comprising the opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. Shaw, who has been in terrific touch, single-handedly decimated Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday when he smashed 82 off 41 deliveries. Dhawan (46) also played the anchor's role as the Capitals steamrolled KKR by seven wickets. Their batting unit, however, will face a tough test against Punjab Kings.
Punjab's bowling looks good especially with the inclusion of Harpreet Brar, who blew Royal Challengers Bangalore with his three-for. While the form of Nicholas Pooran and Chris Gayle remains a big concern for PBKS, all eyes will be on finger-spinner Brar and wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi's flair against a robust Delhi Capitals batting unit. Skipper KL Rahul, who's been among runs, will also be crucial at the top. Punjab also have Mohammed Shami with the new ball to get rid of the in-form duo of Shaw and Dhawan. Here, you can follow live ball-by-ball updates and Live Score IPL 2021 PBKS vs DC on indiatvnews.com.
Match 29 PBKS vs DC: Young Punjab Kings spinners Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi wouldn't mind another dream day in office against a menacing Delhi Capitals here on Sunday, aiming to take a giant leap forward in their bid for an Indian Premier League play-off berth. Brar's match-winning 3/19 was wonderfully complemented by Bishnoi's 2/19 as their combined haul of 5/36 in 8 overs decimated a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore. Come Sunday, the duo will face a tougher task against the Delhi team which has a slightly better record against spin attacks with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw in imperious form. [FULL PREVIEW]