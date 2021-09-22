DC vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Dominant Delhi resume campaign against Hyderabad

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: DC vs SRH IPL 2021 match. Follow Live scores and updates from the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Live Score and Updates from Dubai

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Toss at 7:00 PM - Also Read: Toss Live Updates IPL 2021 Today Match: Who will win the toss - DC's Pant or SRH's Williamson?

Delhi Capitals will be without the services of star England all-rounder Chris Woakes, who had appeared in three games for the side in the first leg. However, the Delhi outfit will be bolstered by the return of Shreyas Iyer. For Hyderabad, Sherfane Rutherford has been named as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow. The Orange Army has also suffered a major blow as T Natarajan has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the tie. The pacer has isolated himself from the rest of the squad and is currently asymptomatic.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan tested positive for Covid-19. However, the match between SRH and Delhi Capitals will go ahead as scheduled.

SRH all-rounder Vijay Shankar, team manager Vijay Kumar, physiotherapist Shyam Sundar J, doctor Anjana Vannan, Logistics Manager, Tushar Khedkar and net bowler Periyasamy Ganesan are in isolation," a BCCI release stated. [READ MORE]

IPL 2021, DC vs SRH Preview: Bolstered by Shreyas Iyer's return, Delhi Capitals will look to maintain the form they showed in the first half of the season as they resume their IPL campaign against a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Wednesday.

Delhi are currently sitting on the second spot, with 12 points from eight games. On the other hand, Sunrisers are placed at the last spot, with just a solitary win from seven games and six losses. The Rishabh Pant-led side ended the first half of the IPL with a win and would be keen to start on a winning note. Opener Shikhar Dhawan (380 runs), would be keen to prove the selectors wrong after being axed from India’s World T20 squad. Capitals also boast of a strong middle-order comprising Shreyas Iyer, skipper Rishabh Pant (213 runs), Australians Steve Smith (104 runs) and Marcus Stoinis (71 runs) and Shimron Hetmyer (84 runs). [FULL PREVIEW]