Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Score Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020: RCB look to continue winning momentum

Live score and updates RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of RCB vs KXIP live IPL match from Sharjah. Kings XI Punjab will be hoping that Chris Gayle fires on his much-awaited return and they, for once, put up a complete performance in their must-win game against a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. The inability to produce an all-round show and close out games they should have won has led to KXIP losing six out of their seven matches. But KXIP can take confidence from the fact their only win in the tournament has come against RCB, who look a much more potent squad since their last meeting on September 24. Though the Sharjah wicket has been slowing gradually, the smaller ground dimensions are ideal for someone like Gayle to go on a six-hitting spree. Follow live updates of RCB vs KXIP IPL match here.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 Live score and updates: The toss will take place at 19.00 IST

18.15 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of RCB vs KXIP live IPL match from Sharjah.

