Live Cricket Score, MI vs KKR IPL 2020: Mumbai on top as Knight Riders suffer top-order collapse

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Cricket Score, MI vs KKR IPL 2020: Strong start for Mumbai as Tripathi, Rana dismissed

Live Cricket Score, MI vs KKR IPL 2020

Live Cricket Score, MI vs KKR IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders 43/4 in 8 overs against Mumbai Indians

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders on indiatvnews.com. The Mumbai Indians will aim to continue their winning run after they come from a break, beating the high-flying Delhi Capitals in their last match. KKR, meanwhile, underwent a captaincy change earlier today as Dinesh Karthik stepped down from the role and World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan taking over the reigns. While the MI have a chance to go top of the table with a victory, Knight Riders can go to third with a win. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

20:14 IST: Krunal to Russell, SIX!

20:08 IST: Chahar to Karthik, OUT! TWO IN A ROW! Karthik decides to sweep the ball but finds a big inside-edge, and the ball tracks back to the stumps. KKR in big trouble now.

20:05 IST: Chahar to Gill, OUT! Trouble brewing for KKR now. Gill departs for 21 after he decides to clear the long on boundary. A little slow from Chahar and this does the trick. Kieron Pollard -- one of the safest pair of hands on the boundary line -- makes no mistake as he takes the catch.

20:02 IST: Krunal to Karthik, FOUR! First runs for the former KKR captain -- well, it will take time to familiarise with writing this for Dinesh Karthik. Short from Krunal and Karthik sends it towards the deep midwicket boundary.

20:00 IST: Dinesh Karthik is the new man in for the Knight Riders.

19:56 IST: Coulter-Nile to Rana, OUT! Short ball does the trick this time! Rana couldn't make his mind up his time, half-thinking about either pulling or ducking the ball. Instead, he nicks it and Quinton de Kock takes a good catch.

19:55 IST: Coulter-Nile to Gill, FOUR! Into the slot and Gill dispatches it over mid-on! Shubman keeps shape, makes room for himself this time and sends it away to the boundary.

19:52 IST: SUPERMAN SKY!

19:50 IST: Bumrah to Rana, FOUR! It had been an otherwise good over for Bumrah. This one, however, was straight into the pads and Nitish Rana flicked it towards the midwicket boundary.

19:45 IST: Boult to Tripathi, OUT! WHAT A CATCH! Suryakumar Yadav has taken a stunner at backward point! A brave cut from Tripathi but 'SKY' flies to his left and takes an absolute beauty of a catch to send the batsman to pavilion.

19:43 IST: Boult to Tripathi, FOUR! First poor delivery from Boult. A little too short and Tripathi got into position and pulls it towards the cow corner.

19:37 IST: Coulter-Nile to Gill, FOUR! Pushed it towards the long-on, should've ideally been a single but Jasprit Bumrah misfields and the ball races towards the boundary line. First four for KKR!

19:34 IST: Tight over from Trent Boult up front! No room for Gill and Tripathi to work with at all.

19:29 IST: Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi to begin the proceedings for KKR. Trent Boult to bowl the first over for MI.

19:25 IST: Five minutes to go! Will it be the night 'Muscle-Russell' fires for KKR?

19:16 IST: Watch the toss, as Eoin Morgan makes his maiden appearance as KKR captain:

19:12 IST: Playing XIs

MI: R Sharma, Q de Kock, S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, T Boult, N Coulter-Nile, R Chahar, J Bumrah

KKR: S Gill, R Tripathi, N Rana, E Morgan, D Karthik, A Russell, P Cummins, C Green, S Mavi, P Krishna, V Chakravarthy

19:04 IST: Nathan Coulter-Nile in for Mumbai Indians as James Pattinson rested, while Shivam Mavi and Chris Green are included in the XI for Kolkata Knight Riders.

.@ImRo45: One change for us. Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in for James Pattinson. As I said, this is to manage the workload of our players.#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #MIvKKR — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 16, 2020

19:00 IST: IPL 2020, Match 32: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bat against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi

18:46 IST: The Pandyas and Dinesh Karthik in chat ahead of the game..

How many big hits among these three tonight?



The Pandya brothers and DK have a chat ahead of the game.#Dream11IPL #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/NCD3osEdXf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 16, 2020

18:37 IST: Look at what Eoin Morgan had to say ahead of the toss, as he takes over the captaincy from Dinesh Karthik:

https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1317088690796048384

18:30 IST: Mumbai Indians return from a break after beating the high-flying Delhi Capitals, while KKR will aim to return to winning ways after the side suffered an 82-run defeat on Monday.

18:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage for the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on indiatvnews.com. MI have a chance to go top, while KKR aim for a fresh start under their new captain - Eoin Morgan!

📰 "DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap," says CEO and MD @VenkyMysore #IPL2020 #KKR https://t.co/6dwX45FNg5 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 16, 2020

Brief Preview: KKR had faced their bogey team in the IPL 2020 opener in Abu Dhabi when Rohit Sharma's 54-ball 80 had guided the defending champions to a 49-run win. KKR since then, bounced back to win four out of their next five games to take a place in the top half of the points table before being crumbled by a heavy 82-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Heading into the big game, the one aspect that will prevail is the uncertainty over Sunil Narine's return. [FULL PREVIEW]

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage