Live Score India vs England 4th Test Day 3: Live Updates from Ahmedabad

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 3 on indiatvnews.com. Rishabh Pant's glorious century (101), and key contributions from Rohit Sharma (49) and Washington Sundar (60*) steered India to a 89-run lead at the end of Day 2 of the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad. After India suffered another middle-order collapse, Pant joined Rohit to stabilise the Indian innings, before adding 113 runs with Washington Sundar to take India past England's total of 205. For the visitors, James Anderson took three wickets, while Jack Leach and Ben Stokes took two each. Here, you can follow ball-by-ball updates and Live Score India vs England 4th Test Day 3 on indiatvnews.com.

Day 2 report: Rishabh Pant changed his game-plan and in turn India's fortunes with a magnificent century, helping the side snatch control from England's grip to finish the second day at a robust 294 for 7 in the final Test here on Friday. England dominated the first two sessions and India looked in all sorts of trouble before Pant (101 off 118 balls) suddenly decided to catch the opposition by the scruff of their necks, effortlessly changing gears in company of Washington Sundar (60, 117 balls, 8x4). FULL REPORT