Image Source : INDIA TV/BCCI Live Score India vs England 4th Test Day 2: Follow Live Updates from Ahmedabad

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 2 on indiatvnews.com. England got a 200-plus total for the first time after five innings of sub-200 scores but the 205 they could muster on Thursday still kept them on the backfoot against India on the first day of the fourth and final Test here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. India were 24 for one at stumps. For India, Axar Patel shined again with four wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin took three. Mohammed Siraj also impressed for the side as he replaced Jasprit Bumrah , taking two crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root . Here, you can follow ball-by-ball updates and Live Score India vs England 4th Test Day 2 on indiatvnews.com.

Day 1 report: England's batsmen lost the battle of both mind and skills in yet another shoddy performance to surrender the momentum to India with Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin calling the shots on the opening day of the fourth and final Test here on Thursday. After five innings, England crossed the 200-run mark but a total of 205 in 75.5 overs was certainly not what Joe Root had expected when he called it right at the toss on a day that would have ideally been best for batting. FULL REPORT