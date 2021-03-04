Image Source : INDIA TV/BCCI.TV Live Score India vs England 4th Test Day 1: Follow ball-by-ball updates from IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 on indiatvnews.com.

Live Score India vs England 4th Test Day 1: Live Updates from Ahmedabad

Live Score India vs England 4th Test Day 1: Live Updates from Ahmedabad

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 1 on indiatvnews.com. The Indian team will be aiming to secure a berth in the final of the World Test Championship, needing only a draw to meet New Zealand in the titular clash. England have already been knocked out of the tournament after suffering a 10-wicket defeat in the previous Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With the same venue hosting the final Test of the series, there will be significant eyeballs on the pitch conditions for the game, as the criticism of the surface dominated the narrative after the pink-ball Test ended within two days. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates and Live Cricket Score India vs England 4th Test Day 1 on indiatvnews.com. LIVE STREAMING

Brief Preview: A ruthless India will not take their foot off the pedal while taking England for another "spin ride" in the high-stakes Test series finale starting Thursday, aiming to not just complete another dominant home performance but also realise their World Test Championship dreams. Virat Kohli's men need at least a draw to maintain the current 2-1 scoreline to qualify for the Lord's final against New Zealand while England at best can heal Tim Paine's January scars by letting Australia a lucky passage to the summit clash with a win. FULL PREVIEW