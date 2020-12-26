Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1: Live Cricket Score and Updates from Melbourne

India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1: Live Cricket Score and Updates

: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia Day/Night Test from Adelaide on indiatvnews.com. Following an eight-wicket defeat in the Day/Night affair at Adelaide Oval, Virat Kohli -less Team India returns back to face mighty Australia in the much-awaited Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. Ahead of the second Test, India have handed debuts to Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj. While Gill will replace an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw , Siraj will fill the void left by an injured Mohammed Shami . Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have also been added to the squad after India's debacle in the first Test.

In the first Test of the series, India were outclassed by the Australian bowling unit in the second innings. Struggling against the pink ball, India registered a shambolic batting collapse. India recorded their lowest innings total in Test history after posting 36/9 on the board, with Shami getting retired hurt. India's first pink-ball game in overseas conditions turned out to be a nightmare for Kohli's men as Australia dominated in Adelaide and took a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. You can find Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st Test on indiatvnews.com. (LIVE STREAMING)

Brief Preview: Eyeing to recover from Adelaide humiliation, a new-look Indian side, led by Ajinkya Rahane, is set to lock horns with Australia in the Boxing Day clash in Melbourne. While hosts Australia will try to gain a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series, India will hope to stay in the contest and step up in Virat Kohli's absence. Father-to-be Kohli's departure has opened the door for Shubman Gill, who'll be making his Test debut at the MCG. Likewise, Mohammed Siraj is also ready to fill the void left by an injured Mohammed Shami. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have also been included in the squad as India aim to shrug off Adelaide horror. (FULL PREVIEW)