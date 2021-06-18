Live Cricket Score England Women vs India Women Test Day 3: ENG-W vs IND-W from Bristol

Friday, June 18, 2021
     
Live Score England Women vs India Women Test Day 3: Follow updates from ENG-W vs IND-W Test Day 3 at Bristol.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 18, 2021 14:05 IST
ENG-W vs IND-W Test Day 3: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the one-off Test between England Women vs India Women at Bristol. Shafali Verma hit a brilliant 96 on debut, while Smriti Mandhana made 78 before five quick wickets derailed India Women as the visitors slumped to 187 for 5 in their first innings in reply to England's 396 for 9 declared at stumps on the second day of the one-off Test on Thursday. Verma and Mandhana shared a solid 167 runs off 48.5 overs for the opening stand before both departed in quick time as the collapse started for India. The duo's 167-run stand at the top was the highest opening partnership against England women's team. 

 

