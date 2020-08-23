Image Source : GETTY IMAGES LIVE | England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 3: Live score and updates from Southampton

LIVE | England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 3: Hello and welcome to our coverage of England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 3 live from Southampton. England tailenders helped the hosts pile up 583/8d before James Anderson knocked off Pakistan's top three towards the end of the second day of the third Test between the two sides at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday. Earlier, Jos Buttler was dismissed by Fawad Alam, who had never bowled before in Test cricket. Looking to steer the ball along the ground, Buttler ended up offering it straight back into the hands of the bowler, thus ending his innings on 152 off 311 balls. Chris Woakes, Dom Bess and Stuart Broad then put up a combined 53 runs before England captain Joe Root declared the innings.

