LIVE | England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 4: Live score and updates from Southampton

LIVE | England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 4: Hello and welcome to our coverage of England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4 live from Southampton. Rain prevented any ball being bowled on the third day of the second cricket Test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. More bad weather is forecast Sunday. With only two days left, the match is heading for a likely draw. Pakistan had ended day two on 223-9 in its first innings with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60 and Naseem Shah 1 not out. James Anderson and Stuart Broad have both taken three wickets. Chris Woakes and Sam Curran have one victim apiece, with the other wicket being a run out. England lead the three-match series 1-0.

