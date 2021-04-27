Image Source : INDIA TV Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Match 22 DC vs RCB: Follow Live score and updates from Ahmedabad

Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 DC vs RCB: Follow Live score and updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Match 22. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Online. After a stutter they faced against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals have bounced back to win three on the trot. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, who the only unbeaten side until last Sunday, suffered a loss against Chennai Super Kings, calling out the follies in their game. With the IPL caravan shifting to Ahmedabad, where the pacers have dictated the terms, whose fortunes will change?

DC vs RCB, Match 22: Seeing the loss in their previous game as a blip, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to be at their best to beat a formidable Delhi Capitals unit in the IPL on Tuesday. While RCB will have to shrug off their 69-runs thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in their last game and start afresh, Delhi's confidence would be boosted by their thrilling 'Super Over' win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night. Up against Delhi Capitals, RCB will need to address their middle-order woes, to return to winning ways, in what could be touted as a battle of equals. [READ FULL PREVIEW]