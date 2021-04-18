Live Score DC vs PBKS IPL 2021, Match 11: Follow Live Updates from Mumbai

Image Source : INDIA TV Live Score DC vs PBKS IPL 2021: Live Updates from Mumbai

Hello and welcome to the lie coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Match 11. After a heartbreaking defeat against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals would look to get back to winning ways against an inconsistent Punjab Kings side at the Wankhede Stadium. The 'Northern Derby' of IPL promises to dish out an exciting contest, with Delhi looking like a stronger side on paper.

Headed by Rishabh Pant, the Delhi-based outfit got off to a flying start this season by defeating Chennai Super Kings in their opening fixture. However, a three-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals denied them a chance to make it two in two. Punjab Kings have also endured a shaky start. They had a miserable outing on Friday night against CSK as they were bundled out for 106/8 in 20 overs. CSK eventually went on to register a six-wicket victory. In the Delhi Capitals-Punjab Kings tie, batsmen like KL Rahul and Chris Gayle will be up against the South Africa pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant will aim to display better tactical acumen in Catch-22 situations against a 'blow-hot-blow-cold' Punjab Kings in what promises to be a battle of brittle middle-orders in an IPL match here on Sunday. Both teams are coming into the 'Norther Derby' of IPL after enduring defeats in their previous games but Delhi Capitals are definitely a better side on paper.