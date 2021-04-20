Indian T20 League
IPL-2021
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Live Cricket Score DC vs MI IPL 2021, Match 13: Follow Live score and updates from Chennai

Live Cricket Score DC vs MI IPL 2021, Match 13: Follow Live score and updates from Chennai

Live Cricket Score DC vs MI IPL 2021: Find live updates from Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Match Live Online on indiatvnews.com.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 20, 2021 18:11 IST
Live Cricket Score DC vs MI IPL 2021, Match 13: Follow Live score and updates from Chennai
Image Source : INDIA TV

Live Cricket Score DC vs MI IPL 2021, Match 13: Follow Live score and updates from Chennai 

Live Score DC vs MI IPL 2021, Match 13: Follow Live score and updates from Chennai 

DC vs MI Live Cricket ScoreHello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Match 13. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Online. LIVE STREAMING

DC vs MI, Match 13: A battle royale is in the offing as heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals cross swords, looking to outsmart each other in the IPL here on Tuesday. Up against a resurgent side, defending champions MI will need to address their middle-order woes if they are to go for a third consecutive win. [READ FULL PREVIEW]

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X