Image Source : INDIA TV Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Match 19, CSK vs RCB: Follow Live score and updates from Mumbai

Live Score IPL 2021 CSK vs RCB: Follow Live score and updates from Mumbai

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Match 19. Six months after their forgettable journey in the UAE, Chennai Super Kings have resumed normalcy, having won three of their four games so far this season to stand second in the points table with the best ever NRR. MS Dhoni 's men will be up against the only unbeaten side this season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have passed the Chennai leg having won all their games and headed to the Wankhede to take on Chennai. Can Virat Kohli 's Red and Gold continue their dominance atop or will they succumb to .the three-time IPL winners in the clash of the table toppers? Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Online. [ LIVE STREAMING

CSK vs RCB, Match 19: It would be nothing short of a clash of the titans when Virat Kohli's on-a-roll Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in a top-of-the-table IPL showdown on Sunday with two points and momentum at stake. RCB has won all its four matches so far and sits on top of the standings. CSK, on the other hand, has hit back after losing its opener to claim three straight wins for the second spot in the points table. [READ FULL PREVIEW]