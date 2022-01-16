Sunday, January 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. LIVE Score Bangladesh vs England BAN U19 vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score Latest Match Updates ICC U19 WC

LIVE Score Bangladesh vs England BAN U19 vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score Latest Match Updates ICC U19 WC

Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Latest Scorecard, Commentary, Highlights and Latest News Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis) Updated on: January 16, 2022 18:04 IST
File photo of Bangladesh U19 team
Image Source : TWITTER IMAGE

File photo of Bangladesh U19 team

LIVE Score Bangladesh vs England BAN U19 vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score Latest Match Updates ICC U19 WC

Live Streaming

Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 Watch Live Streaming Details: How to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online, TV

Dream 11

BAN vs ENG ICC U19 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips Bangladesh U19 vs England U19

 

Match Details

Bangladesh U19 vs England U19
7th Match, Group A
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Squads

Bangladesh U19 Squad: Rakibul Hasan(c), Md Fahim(w), Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahfijul Islam, SM Meherob, Aich Mollah, Tahjibul Islam, Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Naimur Rohman, Ashiqur Zaman, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Ariful Islam, Abdullah Al Mamun

England U19 Squad: Tom Prest(c), James Rew(w), James Coles, Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed, William Luxton, Thomas Aspinwall, Sonny Baker, Fateh Singh, James Sales, George Thomas, George Bell, Joshua Boyden, Alex Horton, Nathan Barnwell

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News