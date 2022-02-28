Live score Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Live cricket score BAN vs AFG latest match updates

Monday, February 28, 2022
     
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Live Score: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Ball by ball Commentary, Latest Match Updates, Full Scorecard, Match Highlights, and Latest News as Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in the 3rd ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2022 13:16 IST
liton das,
Image Source : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Bangladesh batter Liton Das scored a match-winning 136 in the second ODI on February 25.

BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI Live After sealing the series win with back-to-back wins in the first two games, Bangladesh will aim to hand a whitewash to visiting Afghanistan side, who will play for pride in the final ODI.

Match: BAN vs AFG, 3rd ODI, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh, 2022

Date: Monday, February 28, 2022

Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and opt to bat

Time: 10:30 AM

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Umpires: Gazi Sohel, Tanvir Ahmed

Third Umpire: Masudur Rahman

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid

