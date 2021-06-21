Live Blog India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 4: Match delayed due to rain

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Live Blog India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 4: Live updates from Southampton

: On Day 3, New Zealand made a bright start, thanks to Kyle Jamieson who dismissed Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant early to put India on backfoot. Ajinkya Rahane showed some resistance but succumbed to a short-pitched delivery from Neil Wagner on 49. India lost their last seven wickets of the innings within 68 runs, as they were bowled out on 217. The Kiwis then managed to put 101 runs on the board before bad light stopped play but not before they lost both in-form openers Tom Latham (30) and Devon Conway (54). With incessant rain expected on the day, Kane Williamson (12* off 37) and Ross Taylor (0* off 2) will resume Kiwi innings. [

The news is not good from the centre, weather forecast suggested rain throughout the day and covers are yet to be off the pitch with players yet to be out of the team hotel.