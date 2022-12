Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AUS vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 4, Latest Updates

LIVE AUS vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 4, Latest Updates: Aussies eye clean sweep on Super Sunday in Adelaide

West Indies will look to avoid the embarrassment of a Test series loss having trailed 1-0. The Aussies on the flip side will look tighten their grip on the top spot of the World Test Championship (WTC) with a win on Sunday.

Latest Cricket News