LIVE AUS vs NZ, 1st ODI, Latest Scores & Updates: Williamson and Conway steady NZ's ship, Kiwis 46/1 after 13

LIVE AUS vs NZ, 1st ODI, Latest Scores & Updates: Williamson and Conway steady NZ's ship, Kiwis 46/1 after 13 LIVE AUS vs NZ, 1st ODI, Latest Scores & Updates: Follow for live updates and scores.