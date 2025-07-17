Litton Das warns of tough challenge ahead of Pakistan T20I Series Litton Das acknowledged Pakistan as a tough opponent ahead of the T20I series, citing their strong bowling and familiarity with Dhaka conditions. He also spoke on Bangladesh’s recent wins over West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh captain Litton Das admitted that beating Pakistan in the upcoming T20I series will be a significant challenge, citing the visitors’ bowling strength and familiarity with local conditions. The three-match series is scheduled to begin on July 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Litton’s comments come on the heels of Bangladesh’s recent T20I success, where they clinched historic back-to-back series wins away from home. The Tigers first stunned the West Indies before going on to defeat Sri Lanka in Colombo, securing their maiden T20I series win against the Lankans. Bangladesh sealed the Sri Lanka series with a commanding eight-wicket victory in the final game at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Reflecting on the team’s recent achievements, Litton said that both series wins were massive for him and added that Sri Lanka had a balanced squad, but yet they refined supreme.

“Both series wins are huge for me. Beating West Indies in their backyard is massive. They are a strong team in their conditions. It is the same in Sri Lanka. They are a balanced team too,” Litton said.

However, the skipper cautioned that conditions in Mirpur could pose additional challenges for batters. With continuous rain in Dhaka, the pitch may prove difficult for stroke play. “I don't know how the Mirpur wicket is going to behave during the Pakistan series. I think it is raining in Dhaka every day, so the wicket can be difficult for batting in such conditions,” Litton told the reporters after the 3rd T20I.

Litton also pointed out that Pakistan have an edge due to their bowlers’ versatility and experience in Bangladesh.

“Pakistan have variety in their bowling attack. They also regularly play in the BPL, so they understand our conditions well. It won’t be easy taking them on in Mirpur,” he said.

With momentum on their side and home support behind them, Bangladesh will look to continue their winning run, but they’ll need to be at their best to outplay a well-rounded Pakistan side.