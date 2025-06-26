Litton Das surpasses Mushfiqur Rahim for most dismissals by a Bangladesh keeper in Tests, check full list In the second Test vs Sri Lanka, Litton Das surpassed Mushfiqur Rahim with 114 dismissals (99 catches, 15 stumpings) to become Bangladesh’s top wicketkeeper in Tests. He achieved this in 65 innings, compared to Rahim’s 97, and can reach 100 Test wickets on Day 3.

Colombo:

In the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Litton Das etched his name in the record books by surpassing Mushfiqur Rahim for the most dismissals by a Bangladesh wicketkeeper in Test cricket. Having equalled Rahim’s tally of 113 dismissals in the first Test, Litton claimed the lead with the dismissal of Dinesh Chandimal on Day 2.

Among his 114 dismissals, 99 were catches and 15 of them were stumpings. On Day 3, he can become the first Bangladesh wicket-keeper to clinch 100 Test catches. Meanwhile, Litton has toppled Mushfiqur in 65 innings, while the latter had taken 97 to reach 113 dismissals.

Most disimissals for Bangladesh in Tests:

Players Dismissals Litton Das 114 Mushfiqur Rahim 113 Khaled Mahsud 87 Nurul Hasan 34 Jaker Ali 9

Bangladesh on backfoot after Day 2

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka kept up his impressive run of form with consecutive centuries against Bangladesh in the ongoing Test series. In the second Test at Colombo, the 27-year-old was unbeaten on 146 at the end of Day 2, helping Sri Lanka reach 290/2 and secure a 43-run lead. With plenty of batting still ahead, Sri Lanka will look to build on this strong position on Day 3 and put pressure on Bangladesh for a series win.

Bangladesh struggled on Day 1, being bundled for 247 runs. Asitha Fernando and Sonal Dinusha proved influential for Sri Lanka, picking three wickets each. Bangladesh lost early wickets again, slipping to 76/4 at one point. Although Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Taijul Islam tried to steady the innings, none managed to maintain a good rhythm, and all fell soon after passing 30.

The momentum remained in Sri Lanka’s favour on Day 2. While opener Lahiru Udara fell for 40, Nissanka continued his dominant performance. He shared a massive 194-run partnership with Dinesh Chandimal, who came close to a century but was dismissed for 93. Nissanka, however, stayed strong and kept the scoreboard ticking for the hosts.