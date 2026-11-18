Johannesburg:

Bangladesh keeper-batter Litton Das has entered the record books after becoming the first player to register eight dismissals in a single innings of a Test match. He achieved the milestone during the ongoing Johannesburg Test against South Africa. Meanwhile, he achieved the feat by surpassing a record previously held jointly by five wicketkeepers - Wasim Bari, Bob Taylor, Ian Smith, Ridley Jacobs and Joshua Da Silva, who had reached the mark in 2023.

The landmark moment arrived in the first session of Day 4 when Litton stumped Kagiso Rabada. With that, he completed his eighth dismissal of South Africa's innings.

Litton’s all-round show

Litton's performance was particularly remarkable because his contribution behind the stumps came alongside an outstanding effort with the bat. He had already scored 120 in Bangladesh's first innings, and with that, he became the first wicketkeeper to combine a century with eight dismissals in the same Test innings.

Meanwhile, his batting display helped Bangladesh reach 400, which is their highest-ever total against South Africa. Litton played 179 deliveries in the middle and struck 14 boundaries and one six, building a crucial 206-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Towhid Hridoy.

Double achievement in Johannesburg

The 30-year-old had collected six catches before the end of the third day's play. His victims included Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Michael Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer. The two stumpings on the following morning, involving Ryan Rickelton and Rabada, took his tally to eight and gave him sole ownership of the Test record.

The achievement also placed Litton ahead of previous batting and wicketkeeping combinations in Johannesburg. Denis Lindsay in 1966 and AB de Villiers in 2013 had each registered a century and six dismissals in an innings at the same venue.

His recent performances suggest this is not an isolated display. During Bangladesh's Test against Afghanistan last month, Litton recorded nine dismissals alongside a century and a half-century. He became the first keeper to accomplish that combination in a Test and received the Player of the Match award.

The latest milestone further strengthens his position among Bangladesh's most successful wicketkeepers. Litton now has 154 Test dismissals, comfortably ahead of Mushfiqur Rahim, who occupies second place with 113.

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