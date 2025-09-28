Litton Das set to be ruled out of Afghanistan ODI, T20I series Bangladesh's Litton Das has been ruled out of the white-ball series against Afghanistan due to a back injury. He'll need at least three weeks to recover. Jaker Ali is expected to continue as wicketkeeper, with the series starting October 2 in Sharjah.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh’s white-ball plans have been dealt a major blow as wicketkeeper-batter Litton Kumar Das has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Afghanistan due to a back injury. The top-order batter, who has been in solid form over the past few months, is expected to require at least three weeks of rest and rehabilitation, effectively ruling him out of the tour to the UAE.

Litton suffered the injury during a training session at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on September 22, ahead of Bangladesh’s Asia Cup Super Four clash against India. While attempting a square cut in the nets, the 29-year-old experienced discomfort on the left side of his waist. He was immediately pulled out of training after consultation with the team’s physio, Bayzid ul Islam and was later ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

"I think he will need at least three weeks to recover so chances are slim of seeing him (Litton) during the series against Afghanistan,” an official working closely with the national team confirmed to Cricbuzz.

Jaker Ali to keep wickets, likely to be named captain

His absence was already felt during the Asia Cup, where Bangladesh crashed out of the tournament after back-to-back defeats to India and Pakistan in the Super Four stage. In both games, Jaker Ali took over wicketkeeping duties and is expected to continue in that role unless the selectors opt for a last-minute change.

Litton’s injury comes at an unfortunate time, especially considering his recent consistency in the top order across formats. He was expected to play a key role in the six-match Afghanistan series, which is part of Bangladesh’s build-up to next year’s T20 World Cup in the subcontinent.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has not yet announced the final squad for the series. The team is set to resume training on September 29. The T20Is will take place in Sharjah from October 2 to 5, followed by the ODIs in Abu Dhabi on October 8, 11, and 14. The selectors now face the task of reshuffling the squad to find a suitable replacement ahead of the important bilateral assignment.