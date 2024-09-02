Litton Das joins MS Dhoni in rare list of wicketkeepers after Rawalpindi Test century against Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Litton Das scored a magnificent century to put Bangladesh in driver's seat in the first innings in the second Test against Pakistan

Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter Litton Das smashed his fourth Test century as he led an outstanding comeback for his side in the ongoing second Test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Bangladesh were in a precarious position at 26/6 after Pakistan were bowled out for 274 in their first innings before Litton along with Mehidy Hasan stitched a gigantic 165-run partnership for the seventh wicket to help the visitors claw their way back into the game.

Mehidy was dismissed on 78 by Khurram Shahzad before Litton completed his superlative ton. Bangladesh lost a couple of wickets in quick succession before Litton forged another crucial partnership with Hasan Mahmud to take his side to 250. Litton was dismissed on 138 but ensured that Bangladesh didn't fall behind by much.

Litton became only the sixth overseas wicketkeeper to score a Test century in Pakistan as he joined the likes of Kumar Sangakkara, MS Dhoni and Romesh Kaluwitharana among others on the list.

Overseas wicketkeepers to score a Test century in Pakistan

Warren Lees (New Zealand) - 1 (152 in 1976) at National Stadium, Karachi

Romesh Kaluwitharana (Sri Lanka) - 1 (100 in 1999) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 2 (230 in 2002, 104 in 2009) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

MS Dhoni (India) - 1 (148 in 2006) at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Ollie Pope (England) - 1 (108 in 2022) at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Litton Das (Bangladesh) - 1 (138 in 2024) at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi*

Litton's century coupled with Hasan Mahmud's twin strikes late on the third day put Bangladesh in driver's seat as the visitors can actually dictate the terms on Day 4 and Day 5 with Pakistan already two down with just a slender lead of 21 runs in hand. Pakistan, on the other hand, would hope from their big guns to fire to bat the opposition out of the game.