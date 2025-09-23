Litton Das doubtful for Asia Cup clash vs India? Bangladesh to conduct medical assessment before match Bangladesh have suffered an injury scare to their captain Litton Das ahead of the clash against India in the Asia Cup. The team management is likely to take a call on him just before the match after conducting a medical assessment to assess his fitness.

Dubai:

Bangladesh captain Litton Das suffered an injury scare ahead of their Super Four clash against India in the ongoing Asia Cup. He sustained a back strain during training at the ICC Academy Ground on September 22 (Monday), two days ahead of the game against India. Bangladesh won their first Super Four encounter against Sri Lanka last week and another win will make them favourites to qualify for the final.

However, they will need their in-form captain Litton against India, who have won four matches on the trot and are looking in extremely good form at the moment. As far as his injury is concerned, Das felt discomfort on the left side of his waist while attempting a square cut in the nets. He immediately withdrew from the training session and was assessed by team physio Bayzid ul Islam.

"We will have a look at him (Litton) today because from the outside he looks quite okay, but we need to conduct a medical assessment before making a final call," a BCB official said while speaking to Cricbuzz. Litton Das didn't appear to be in severe discomfort, but he will have to prove his fitness ahead of the game.

Bangladesh have not named the vice-captain in their Asia Cup squad, and it remains unclear who would lead the side in Litton Das' absence.

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in previous game

Meanwhile, Bangladesh shocked Sri Lanka in the first Super Four clash last week, as they chased down the target of 169 runs. Saif Hassan was the hero for them at the top of the order as he notched up a brilliant half-century and even though they lost wickets in a hurry, Bangladesh were always ahead in the chase. They got over the line in the final over of the innings to register an important win.

