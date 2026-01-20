Litton Das calls 'not safe' to answer Bangladesh's travel plans for T20 World Cup 2026 amid turmoil Bangladesh captain Litton Das stopped a journalist mid-way who was asking a question related to his team's chances of playing in the T20 World Cup 2026. He also confirmed that the players were not consulted by the BCB before refusing to travel to India for the mega event.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das reacted sharply today as he stopped a journalist midway through the question as he was asking about the ongoing impasse in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. For the unversed, BCB has refused to travel to India for the mega event, citing security concerns. The reaction came in response to the BCCI's decision to remove Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Das was addressing the media after his team, Rangpur Riders, was knocked out of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in the Eliminator as they lost to Sylhet Titans. However, the discussion quickly shifted towards the uncertainty around Bangladesh's participation in the World Cup and the players' role in the decision-making.

When asked if he agreed with the board's stance in the ongoing controversy, Litton Das opted not to comment anything. "No comments. Are you sure we're going to the World Cup? You don't know, I don't know, we're on the same page. The World Cup is still a long way away. We're not even sure yet whether we'll go to the World Cup at all," Das said.

Players consent wasn't taken, confirms Litton Das

Moreover, Litton Das also confirmed that players' consent was not taken by the Bangladesh Cricket Board before refusing to travel to India for the T20 World Cup. "No (consent was not taken). I don't know but there has been no communication with me. Many things in life are not ideal, but you have to accept them according to the situation," Das added further.

As per the schedule, Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first game on the opening day of the tournament, on February 7 against the West Indies. They are scheduled to play three of their league matches in Kolkata and the final league stage game against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

