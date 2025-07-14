Litton Das achieves massive feat with brilliant 76-run knock against Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh continued their ongoing T20I series and took on each other in the second T20I. Both sides locked horns at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 13, and the clash saw Bangladesh come in to bat first after losing the toss.
Throughout the game, Bangladesh put in an excellent performance, but it was the side’s skipper, Litton Das, who captured the limelight with his performance. After the visitors saw their openers, Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon, depart early in the first innings, Das put in an excellent performance.
Batting at number 3, the skipper went on to score 76 runs in 50 deliveries. His knock saw him break Bangladesh’s record of the highest innings score by a captain in T20Is. The previous record for the side was held by Shakib Al Hasan with a score of 70*, and through his knock of 76, Litton Das clinched the record.
Bangladesh made quick work of Sri Lanka in second T20I
Speaking of the game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, after Litton Das’ knock of 76 runs, Towhid Hridoy added 31 runs to the board, with Shamim Hossain scoring 48 runs in 27 deliveries. In the first innings, Bangladesh managed to post a total of 177 runs.
As for Sri Lanka, Binura Fernando was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Nuwan Thushara and Maheesh Theekshana took one wicket each as well.
Aiming to chase down the target, Sri Lanka got off to a horrid start to the run chase as opener Kusal Mendis departed on a score of eight runs. Furthermore, Kusal Perera was sent packing on a duck as well. Pathum Nissanka added 32 runs on the board before departing as well.
Furthermore, Bangladesh’s bowling attack kept the pressure on Sri Lanka throughout the second innings, and bundled them out on a score of 94 as the visitors won the game by 83 runs.
Bangladesh skippers with highest T20I innings score:
Litton Das: 76 runs
Shakib Al Hasan: 70* runs
Mohammad Ashraful: 61 runs
Najmul Hossain Shanto: 53* runs
Mahmudullah: 52 runs