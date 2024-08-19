List of the Hundred winning teams, player of the series winners in men's and women's competitions

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sam Billings and Heather Knight.

Oval Invincibles defeated Southern Brave in the final of the Hundred 2024 to lift their second consecutive title in the competition. The Sam Billings' Invincibles successfully defended their title as they outclassed the James Vince-led Brave to win the final by 17 runs.

Saqib Mahmood's spell of reverse swing helped the Invincibles defend 147 at the Lord's. From being in a commanding position of the run-chase with 53 were needed from 30 balls, Brave slipped when Mahmood took three wickets in his seven balls to fall short of the target.

In the women's competition, London Spirit defeated the Welsh Fire after chasing down 116 to lift their maiden title. Deepti Sharma's six off the third last ball took the London side over the line.

Sam Billings has become the first captain to lift the Hundred title twice across the men's and women's competitions. He was in charge of the Invincibles in their title run last year too.

Invincibles have won the Hundred title every year, either in men's or women's competitions. They had won back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022 in the women's circuit before matching this achievement in the men's circuit in 2023 and 2024.

Here is a list of all winners of the Hundred competition

2021: Oval Invincibles (women's) and Southern Brave (men's)

2022: Oval Invincibles (women's) and Trent Rockets (men's)

2023: Southern Brave (women's) and Oval Invincibles (men's)

2024: London Spirit (women's) and Oval Invincibles (men's)

List of the Hundred winning captains

2021: Dane van Niekerk and James Vince

2022: Suzie Bates and Lewis Gregory

2023: Anya Shrubsole and Sam Billings

2024: Heather Knight and Sam Billings

List of Player of the Series award winners in the Hundred

2021: Dane van Niekerk (women's) and Liam Livingstone (men's)

2022: Nat Sciver-Brunt (women's) and Adam Lyth (men's)

2023: Marizanne Kapp (women's) and Jamie Overton (men's)

2024: Annabel Sutherland (women's) and Sam Curran (men's)