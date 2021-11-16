Hardik Pandya's history of controversies

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO File photo of Hardik Pandya.

Indian cricket team's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is once again in controversy. On his way back to India from the UAE, Pandya, who was a member of Team India in the T20 World Cup, found trouble as Indian customs officials have reportedly seized two watches worth around Rs 5 crore at the Mumbai airport on Monday. Pandya later took to Twitter to clarify that the watches were worth Rs 1.5 crores.

However looking back, this is not the first time that Pandya has been in the limelight for all wrong reasons. Let's know some controversies related to Hardik Pandya away from the cricket field.

'Koffee With Karan' show controversy

In the year 2019, Hardik Pandya quoted trouble at the popular TV show 'Koffee with Karan'. Fellow teammate, KL Rahul's name was also dragged through the mud as Hardik's made some lewd remarks regarding women in her life. Hardik's interview led to a huge uproar and he had to apologise on social media while losing his spot in the Indian team for a short period.

Not only this, the BCCI, taking action against him, also imposed a two-match ban. Apart from Hardik, KL Rahul was also banned for two matches. Along with this, a fine of Rs 20 lakh each was also imposed on both of them.

Krunal Pandya has also come under the purview of custom

Before Hardik, Krunal Pandya was also stopped by customs at Mumbai airport last year. During this, undeclared gold and some expensive watches were confiscated from him. Krunal could not give proper answers to the enquiries of the officers subsequently leading to a custom duty pay of about 38 per cent on the value of the goods.

Let us tell you that a person living abroad for more than a year can bring gold up to Rs 50,000 duty-free to India. At the same time, for women, this exemption is up to one lakh rupees. Women can come to India with duty-free gold worth up to one lakh rupees.

At the same time, the duty-free conditions are applicable only on gold jewellery. Duty has to be paid on gold coins and biscuits.

Hardik's performance in T20 World Cup 2021

Hardik Pandya's performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in UAE was very poor. He took the field for the team in three matches in which he scored 69 runs at an average of just 34.50. At the same time, he bowled only four overs in the tournament, in which he did not get any wicket.

Not only in the T20 World Cup, but in the second phase of the IPL, Hardik was not able to spread his shine. Hardik, who played for Mumbai Indians, was not able to show anything special in the batting while due to injury he stayed away from bowling.

Krunal's dispute with Deepak Hooda

Last year, Krunal Pandya's feud with Deepak Hooda made a lot of headlines in the domestic season. Hooda had accused Krunal, who played for Baroda, that Krunal, who was captaining the team with him, had 'abused' and threatened him.

Subsequently, the State Cricket Association conducted an inquiry and suspended Hooda, alleging indiscipline. The Cricket Association said that they have violated the rule of bio bubble. Because he had left the hotel room without informing the management.