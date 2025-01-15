List of every team and full squad for ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ICC Champions Trophy 2025 team and squad

The ninth edition of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 19 with hosts Pakistani clashing against the former winners New Zealand in the opening clash in Karachi. The top eight teams are set to clash in the 50-over cricket tournament with only two teams yet to finalise their squad.

Pakistan are the defending champions having won the tournament in 2017 and are drawn in Group A with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh. The current ODI World champions Australia are in Group B with England, South Africa and Afghanistan. Each team will play three group-stage games and the top two teams will qualify for the semi-final round.

Afghanistan are making their ICC Champions Trophy debut after famously finishing sixth in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squads list

Bangladesh:

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

New Zealand:

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Afghanistan:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran.

Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami.

England:

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Australia:

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

South Africa:

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

India: To be announced.

Pakistan: To be announced.