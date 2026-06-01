List of awards won by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in his exceptional IPL 2026 campaign

Ahmedabad :

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 has come to an end, and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the big one again, defeating Gujarat Titans in the summit clash of the tournament. With RCB and Virat Kohli scripting history, one name that has echoes in the hearts of the fans has been that of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Representing Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi bombarded the bowling attack of almost every team in the IPL, racking up runs against the biggest names and smashing bowlers around the park for fun. The young star ended up winning the IPL orange cap as well after posting a total of 776 runs to his name in 16 innings throughout the season.

His performances saw Rajasthan Royals make it to Qualifier 2 of the tournament, where they were eliminated by Gujarat Titans. Throughout his campaign, Sooryavanshi broke a plethora of records as well and came within touching distance of breaking Chris Gayle's 30-ball century record as well.

List of awards won by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi:

IPL orange cap - Rs 10 lakh

Most valuable player - Rs 15 lakh

Super striker of the season

Super sixes of the season - Rs 10 lakh



Emerging player of the season - Rs 10 lakh

Also Read: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces Riyan Parag in India A's squad for tri-series amid Parag's injury concerns

Vaibhav was in attendance in the IPL 2026 final

Speaking of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the star batter was seen in attendance in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 15-year-old was seen sitting alongside ICC chairman Jay Shah, as he would have been in attendance to receive the plethora of awards that he has won throughout the season.

His exceptional performances were key to Rajasthan Royals as they managed to reach Qualifier 2 of the tournament after a season where they had finished in the bottom end of the points table back in 2025. With Vaibhav settled on the side, RR will hope to bank on his services even further.

Also Read: