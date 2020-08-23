Lisa Sthalekar, Jacques Kallis and Zaheer Abbas inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Image Source : ICC MEDIA Jacques Kallis, Lisa Sthalekar and Zaheer Abbas

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday inducted three veteran crickets into their Hall of Fame - former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, Australia's World Cup-winning all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar and Pakistan great Zaheer Abbas.

The announcement was made during an online ceremony on the ICC portal.hosted by Alan Wilkins while featuring Sunil Gavaskar, Melanie Jones and Shaun Pollock along with Wasim Akram, Graeme Smith, and Alyssa Healy.

Kallis, who is the only cricketer to have achieved the double of 10000 runs and 200 wickets in both Tests and ODIs, became the fourth South African to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Overall, he scored about 25000 international runs and took about 600 wickets while being among the three non-wicketkeepers to have taken 200 catches in Test cricket.

Sthalekar is the 27th Australian and the ninth woman to be part of the elite group. She was the first woman to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in women's ODI cricket. Besides, she was part of Australia's ODI world Cup-winning team and two T20 World-winning squad. Overall, she played 187 matches for the Aussies scoring almost 4000 runs and taking about 200 wickets.

Abbas, also known as Asia's Don Bradman, is the sixth Pakistani cricketer to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He is the only Asian to have scored at least a 100 first-class hundreds having finished his career with 34843 first-class runs at 51.54 and 108 centuries.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney: “It is always a pleasure to announce the latest set of inductees into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. These are all players with a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations for years to come. I congratulate Zaheer, Jacques and Lisa on their inclusion in the pantheon of cricket greats.”

