Likely dates for WPL 2026 revealed, Mumbai and Baroda may host entire season The excitement around women's cricket is at its peak ever since the Indian team won the World Cup earlier this month, beating South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai. The fans are eagerly waiting for next edition of WPL and the likely dates of the tournament are out.

New Delhi:

The fourth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is likely to be played from January to February 3. Moreover, women's cricket seems set to return to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the venue that hosted the memorable World Cup final earlier this month that saw India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, lift the trophy, beating South Africa in the final.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Navi Mumbai could host one of the two legs in WPL, with Baroda being the other venue in all likelihood. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has zeroed in on Navi Mumbai and Baroda as two venues. The first leg is likely in Navi Mumbai while the Kotambi Stadium in Baroda might host the second leg from January 16. The same venue is also scheduled to host the first ODI between India and New Zealand men's team on January 11.

However, the BCCI is yet to formally inform the five franchises, even as the venues are being discussed at an informal level. The five teams are expected to be officially notified about the venues for WPL 2026 during the auction, scheduled on November 27 in New Delhi.

January locked as a permanent window for WPL?

Meanwhile, the WPL 2026 is likely to get underway on January 7, even though the tournament was played in February-March window last season. Reportedly, January has been agreed as a potential permanent window for the WPL so that the fixtures do not overlap with other leagues and the ICC FTP.

For the unversed, the Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of WPL, having won the tournament twice, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the competition in 2024.

