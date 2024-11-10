Lightning strikes twice as Pakistan register rare series win over Australia down under in 21st century

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan cricket team.

Lightning struck twice indeed as Pakistan registered only their second series win down under in the 21st century with an eight-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday (November 10). Pakistan's previous series victory in Australia had come in a three-match ODI contest back in 2002.

Pakistan's win was set up beautifully by their four-pronged pace battery. Winning the toss, Pakistan's newly-appointed captain Mohammad Rizwan had no hesitation in fielding first as he wanted to unleash his pace quartet on a fresh and bouncy Perth wicket.

Australia's batting order crumbled under relentless pressure and in the absence of their senior pros who had left the squad to prepare for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Barring opener Matthew Short (22 runs off 30 balls) and Aaron Hardie (12 runs off 13 balls) none of the other frontline batters could even get to double digits. A fact that could help in understanding the efficiency of the Pakistani quicks on the lively wicket at the Optus Stadium is that Cooper Connolly was forced to retire hurt after he copped a blow on his left hand while trying to pull Mohammad Hasnain while batting at 7.

He was immediately taken for scans and couldn't take part in the remainder of the game.

"Cooper Connolly has been taken for scans on his left hand after being struck while batting in today's ODI. It is possible Connolly will not return to the crease or field in the second innings," a statement released by Cricket Australia revealed.

