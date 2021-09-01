Liam Plunkett to leave England for Major League Cricket in United States

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Liam Plunkett.

Veteran England fast bowler Liam Plunkett will leave Surrey after three years with the club. On Tuesday, Surrey announced Plunkett will be heading to USA after leaving the club. He will sign with Major Cricket League, a new T20 league aiming to change the landscape of American Cricket.

Plunkett is also going to support The Philadelphians, a team which contests in the Eastern Division of Minor Cricket League.

In 2019, the 36-year-old joined Surrey, the year in which he played a key role in England's World Cup campaign with figures of 3/42 in the final including the wicket of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Speaking to the Surrey CCC website, Plunkett said: "I would like to thank everyone at Surrey for the support and backing I have received over the last three years. It is an incredible Club, and it was an honour to have represented them.

"Moving onto the next phase of my career, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join Major League Cricket and focus my attention on helping to grow the sport in the United States. I've enjoyed a fantastic career with England, and after retiring from international cricket, I am delighted to be able to help build the sport in America in both playing and coaching capacities.

"In addition, I am looking forward to supporting the team closest to our home in the US by being able to play for The Philadelphians in Minor League Cricket," he added.

Surrey CCC Director of Cricket, Alec Stewart, said: "On behalf of everyone at the Club, we wish Liam the very best with his new challenge in America. Whenever he is in London, he will always be welcomed back to visit the Kia Oval."