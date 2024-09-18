Wednesday, September 18, 2024
     
  Liam Livingstone crowned No.1 T20I all-rounder after blockbuster performance against Australia

The T20I series between England and Australia ended in a 1-1 draw. The fact that the hosts could draw the series was due to Livingstone who smashed 87 runs off 47 deliveries in the second T20I chasing 194 runs. He also picked up five wickets in two matches further bolstering his all-round prowess.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2024 14:06 IST
ICC rankings
Image Source : PTI Liam Livingstone

England cricketer Liam Livingstone has been crowned No.1 T20I all-rounder in the latest ICC rankings update. He has been rewarded for his terrific show with both bat and ball in the three-match T20I series against Australia. Livingstone scored 124 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 167.57, picked up five wickets and was on top of the charts in both aspects.

Livingstone's 87-run knock off 47 deliveries with six fours and five sixes helped England chase down 194 runs in the second T20I. Following his exploits in two matches (the third T20I was abandoned due to rain), the all-rounder jumped seven places in the rankings to displace Marcus Stoinis who slipped to second position.

Livingstone now has a clear lead of 42 rating points at the top and it is very much possible that he will stay at number one for a significant period. He boasts 253 rating points while Stoinis has 211 points to his name with Sikandar Raza, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga and Mohammad Nabi to follow. As for India, Hardik Pandya is the top-ranked all-rounder at seventh place with 199 rating points while Axar Patel is next at 11th place with 149 points to his name.

ICC T20I all-rounder rankings

Rank Players Rating Points
1 Liam Livingstone 253
2 Marcus Stoinis 211
3 Sikandar Raza 208
4 Shakib Al Hasan 206
  Wanindu Hasaranga 206

Meanwhile, Josh Inglis has entered the top 10 rankings among batters in T20Is. He has jumped 13 places to 10th after scoring 79 runs in two matches against Australia. Travis Head continues to be on top of the rankings extending his lead to 76 points from the second-placed Suryakumar Yadav.

Among bowlers, Adam Zampa has jumped a place to sixth position with 662 rating points. England's Adil Rashid continues to be on top of the pile with 721 rating points despite picking only two wickets against Australia in as many matches.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

