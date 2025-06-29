Lhuan-dre Pretorius breaks world record in Test cricket with 153 against Zimbabwe in 1st match Lhuan-dre Pretorius has shattered the world record in Test cricket with his 153 against Zimbabwe in the first Test. Pretorius hit 153 off 160 balls in his stroke-filled knock. Meanwhile, South Africa declared 418/9d overnight on Day 1.

Making his debut for South Africa in the first Test, Lhuan-dre Pretorius has shattered a world record in Test cricket. The teenage sensation smashed a scintillating ton on Day 1 of South Africa's first Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

Coming in at No.5 after the visitors were in choppy waters at 23/3 with the loss of David Bedingham. They went into more trouble when Wiaan Mulder departed with the Proteas on 55. Pretorius counter-punched with classy boundaries and a few sixes as he slammed his ton in 112 balls.

He went on to hit 153 as the Proteas ended the day pretty strongly on 418/9 with Corbin Bosch also hitting an unbeaten hundred. The Proteas declared overnight and invited Zimbabwe to bat on the second day of the match.

Meanwhile, Pretorius has shattered the world record as he has become the youngest-ever cricketer to hit 150 in a Test match, breaking Javed Miandad's record. Miandad was 19 years and 119 days old when he hit 163 against New Zealand in 1976.

The last teenager to hit a 150 was Sachin Tendulkar, who had done so in India's Test against England in 1993, aged 19 years and 293 days.

Meanwhile, Pretorius is also the youngest centurion in Test cricket for South Africa, breaking Graeme Pollock's record.

Youngest Test centurions of South Africa

Player Age Lhuan-dre Pretorius 19 years, 93 days Graeme Pollock 19 years 317 days Graeme Pollock 19 years 331 days Tuppy Owen-Smith 20 years 145 days AB de Villiers 20 years 339 days

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. "Been a privilege to be a part of, to have the status of world champions is phenomenal," Maharaj said at the toss.

"We have been received exceptionally well by the public. Haven't had much of a chance to soak it up, but the buzz and energy are still within the camp. Obviously, we have three debutants - Pretorius, Brevis and Yusuf.

"Exciting young talents that have put their hands up in all forms of the game domestically. We've gone with four pace and one spin attack. A lot of the guys have been playing cricket so they're coming off a good run, and the other guys have slotted in the last three days. Hard work being put in by the coaches."

"Quite happy to bowl first. Expecting there to be a little bit of moisture in the wicket, hope to utilise that. Being in the UK for a whole month, guys learnt a lot from that. Nice to be back home in familiar conditions. Have had a week of really good preparations. We've played a lot of Test cricket already this year. Hopefully we can show more consistency," Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine said at the toss.